Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.83

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.83 and traded as high as $23.40. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 197,799 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

