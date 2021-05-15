PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PlayAGS by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 41,712 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in PlayAGS by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

