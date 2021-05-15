Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BAM opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,318.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

