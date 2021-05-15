Credit Suisse Group Raises Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $32.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.78.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

