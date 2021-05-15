1,462 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,251. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $229.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

