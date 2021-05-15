Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $114.65 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $117.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.