Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $305.75 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $165.98 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

