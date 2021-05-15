Savant Capital LLC Invests $237,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,467 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

