Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.