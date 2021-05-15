Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $338,000 in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,355,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25.

