Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,331,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.64 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

