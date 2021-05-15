Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.