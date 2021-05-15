Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.27 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

