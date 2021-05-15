Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 16,586 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $28,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,525,000.

GDX stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

