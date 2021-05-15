DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Trimmed by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in DexCom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $333.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.11. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total value of $439,131.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

