The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

SHYF stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

