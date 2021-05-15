Analysts Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) PT at $15.64

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

In other news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,370 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 227,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

