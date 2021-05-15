DURECT’s (DRRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DRRX has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. DURECT has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $391.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

