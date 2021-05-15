AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE ABC opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.09.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

