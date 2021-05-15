Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Cut to $171.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.22% from the stock’s current price.

KRTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $113.83 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,690. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after buying an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

