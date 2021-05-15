NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives $2.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

