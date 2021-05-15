Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $114.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $122.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.94% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

SHAK stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.25, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

