nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $87.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,886.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,723,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

NCNO opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

