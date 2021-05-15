Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Raised to $46.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

NVST has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $45.23 on Thursday. Envista has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $186,456.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 226,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 42,733 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 870,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,091 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

