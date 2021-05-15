Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Transphorm in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Transphorm has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Transphorm will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

