Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 12 month low of $86.53 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total transaction of $1,414,608.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 960,032 shares of company stock worth $265,650,843. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $120,790,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

