DA Davidson Upgrades Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to “Buy”

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.
FNKO stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. Funko has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.
In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
