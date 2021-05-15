DA Davidson Upgrades Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to “Buy”

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. Funko has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.