Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells $48,000.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $31.97 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $315.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.4% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 161.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.8% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 98,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

