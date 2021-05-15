Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $91.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.