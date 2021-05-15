NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.98.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.45. NetEase has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after buying an additional 950,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NetEase by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,933,000 after purchasing an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

