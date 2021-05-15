OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $684.34 million, a PE ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 123,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 502,663 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

