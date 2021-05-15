NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upgraded NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upgraded NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NextCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -0.40. NextCure has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NextCure by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextCure by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

