Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Raised to $38.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.58.

PLTK opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.75.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $233,980,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $44,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $29,577,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $20,408,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $19,447,000.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

