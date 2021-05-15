Brokerages Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price at $167.47

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,165. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 553.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.