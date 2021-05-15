Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 509 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

NYSE DE opened at $384.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $124.69 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

