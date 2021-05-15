Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,741 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $252.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.49 and its 200 day moving average is $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

