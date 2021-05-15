Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 153,030 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 163.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,030 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.11% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 45,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 277,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $3.17 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $683.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

