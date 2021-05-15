Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 4,229 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $37,684,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $37,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after buying an additional 969,704 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -159.96 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

