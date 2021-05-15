Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.39

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.39 and traded as high as C$19.41. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.89, with a volume of 16,424 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.41. The stock has a market cap of C$318.55 million and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

