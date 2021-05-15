iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $313.72

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 313.72 ($4.10) and traded as low as GBX 260.85 ($3.41). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.45), with a volume of 161,319 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 292.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £294.09 million and a PE ratio of 26.32.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

