Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.22

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.22 and traded as low as C$26.05. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$26.49, with a volume of 724,748 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDV shares. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.18. The firm has a market cap of C$6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
