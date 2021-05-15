Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.22

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.22 and traded as low as C$26.05. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$26.49, with a volume of 724,748 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDV shares. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.18. The firm has a market cap of C$6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$715.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

