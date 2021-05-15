VAULT Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $9.03 or 0.00018462 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VAULT has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $5,543.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00093662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.14 or 0.00577095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00238543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004732 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.23 or 0.01176582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.46 or 0.01193417 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,132 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

