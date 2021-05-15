IFP Advisors Inc Has $237,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Aflac by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 78,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 50,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.