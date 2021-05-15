Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,451 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $31.50 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

