Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,601,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $177.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $189.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.81 and its 200-day moving average is $169.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

