The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 60,826 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $49,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.