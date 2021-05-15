The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,537,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $6,329,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $580,000.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on TIXT. CIBC began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

