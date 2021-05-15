Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $396.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. Analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 13.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 23.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 878.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

