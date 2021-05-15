Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $161,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,058 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,072,000.

VOE stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.74 and a 12 month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

