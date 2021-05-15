Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.60 on Friday. Vertex has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on VERX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

